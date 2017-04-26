Man stabbed inside abandoned house in N. Portland

One man was hurt in a stabbing incident in north Portland early Wednesday morning.

Portland police said officers were called to the scene near North Lombard Street and Tyler Avenue around 4:21 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 35-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives learned the man was stabbed inside an abandoned house in the 7400 block of North Mohawk Street. The stabbing suspect ran from the scene just as police arrived.

After a search involving multiple officers and a K-9 officer, the suspect was not located.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man, five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build and facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Portland police.

