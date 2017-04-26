Man dies after being hit by car in SE Portland

A man walking near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Foster Road died after being hit by a driver early Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct and medical personnel responded to the scene just before 4:30 a.m., where they found the man suffering from traumatic injuries.

While crews did not first think the injuries were life-threatening, the man went into cardiac arrest while being transported from the scene by ambulance and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

The PPB Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team responded to the scene and was conducting the investigation. Preliminary information from the scene indicates that while the driver was heading west on Foster Road the man stepped into the lane of traffic and was struck by the driver’s vehicle.

According to police, the driver involved in the incident remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Officers said there was no indication of distracted driving or impairment.

There have been no citations issued or arrests made in the case as of yet. Once the investigation is complete it will be forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office for review.

The Portland Police Bureau reports that this is the fourth pedestrian death in 2017 and the tenth deadly crash investigated by the Major Crash Team.

