Police arrest Albany man accused of drug possession - KPTV - FOX 12

Police arrest Albany man accused of drug possession

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Albany Police Courtesy Albany Police
ALBANY, OR (KPTV) -

A 45-year-old man was arrested on several drug possession charges after authorities visited his home, Albany police said Wednesday.

The Albany Police Department, along with the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce, executed a narcotic search warrant in the 3200 block of Southeast 16th Avenue in Albany.

Officers discovered over 3 ounces of heroin, 1/2 an ounce of cocaine, 1 1/2 ounces of meth, hundreds of different prescription medications and several vials of steroids. Over $4,000 in cash was also seized by authorities.

Three children were in the home when police arrived. They were temporarily removed.

Police arrested Terrell Lee Edwards for Unlawful Delivery and Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Delivery and Possession of Cocaine, Unlawful Delivery and Possession Methamphetamine.

Edwards was booked into the Linn County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.