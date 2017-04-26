Police arrest Albany man accused of drug possession

A 45-year-old man was arrested on several drug possession charges after authorities visited his home, Albany police said Wednesday.

The Albany Police Department, along with the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce, executed a narcotic search warrant in the 3200 block of Southeast 16th Avenue in Albany.

Officers discovered over 3 ounces of heroin, 1/2 an ounce of cocaine, 1 1/2 ounces of meth, hundreds of different prescription medications and several vials of steroids. Over $4,000 in cash was also seized by authorities.

Three children were in the home when police arrived. They were temporarily removed.

Police arrested Terrell Lee Edwards for Unlawful Delivery and Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Delivery and Possession of Cocaine, Unlawful Delivery and Possession Methamphetamine.

Edwards was booked into the Linn County Jail.

