Driver dies in Hwy 30 crash near Clatskanie

A driver died Wednesday morning in a crash on Highway 30 one mile east of Clatskanie.

Oregon State Police responded to Milepost 59 at around 7 a.m.

Investigators said a 2007 Honda sedan was westbound on Highway 30 when the driver, for an unknown reason, left the roadway.

The car hit several trees before coming to a stop.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was in the car, according to police.

The driver was identified by police as 23-year-old Lenore Consuela Ribera of Warren.

No other details were immediately released.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.