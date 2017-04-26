Humane Society promotes adult cat adoption with half-price offer

Duke of Sampsononiah, an eight-year old male cat, became available for adoption at OHS earlier this week.

With a large amount of cats in its care, the Oregon Humane Society is holding a special adoption promotion on adult cats through the end of the month.

The humane society announced Wednesday that all of its cats age 6 and older are now half-price until April 30. The special discount offer reduces the usual $15 fee for a 6-year-old cat to $7.50.

The shelter has experienced a high influx of cats recently, so OHS is hoping the promotion helps place some of its cats in homes.

“If the rainy days and overcast skies are getting you down, it may be time to bring a furry ray of sunshine into your life,” said Sharon Harmon, chief executive officer of OHS. “Mature cats are too often overlooked because of the demand for kittens. But these older felines can make the best of companions.”

Currently there are 64 cats available for adoption at OHS, and about half of them are adoptable for the half-price discount. An additional 62 cats are receiving care at the shelter and should be available soon.

If anyone is interested in learning more about the cats at OHS, pictures and information on each adoptable cat is available on the shelter’s website.

Each adoptable cat at OHS is spayed or neutered and comes with a microchip ID, collar and tag, initial vaccines, courtesy veterinarian exam, 30 days of free PetPlan health insurance for Oregon residents and post-adoption support.

OHS is located at 1067 Northeast Columbia Blvd. in Portland and is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

