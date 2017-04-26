Columbia River approaching flood stage from Portland to Longview

The Columbia River will approach minor flood stage this week between Portland and Longview.

Heavy rainfall, mountain snow melt and peak monthly tides will cause the river to approach flood stage on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The water is expected to remain at a high level through Saturday, before it starts to recede on Sunday and Monday. Rainfall is expected to taper off starting Thursday.

The rising water will be most apparent from the Portland-Vancouver area to Longview, according to the National Weather Service.

The Columbia River topped flood stage last month at the Interstate Bridge, where the flood stage is 16 feet.

The last time the Columbia River was that high at the bridge was in May 2011.

Columbia River between Portland and Longview will approach Minor Flood Stage Thursday through Saturday, before receding starting Sunday. pic.twitter.com/VUbk9cRQIp — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) April 25, 2017

