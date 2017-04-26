Deputies arrest driver on drugs after 100 mph chase on I-5

Deputies in Douglas County arrested a Washington man early Tuesday following a chase on Interstate 5 that reached speeds of 100 mph.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a vehicle heading north on the interstate at a high rate of speed near mile marker 132 around 2:42 a.m.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off, leading the deputy on a high-speed pursuit lasting more than 40 miles.

The vehicle was eventually stopped near mile marker 175 after spike strips were deployed, but the driver then attempted to flee the scene on foot before he was apprehended by the deputy and other assisting officers from the Sutherlin and Cottage Grove Police Departments.

The sheriff’s office identified the driver of the vehicle as 57-year-old Kevin Raymond Alexander of Spokane Valley, Washington. Alexander was booked into the Douglas County Jail and faces charges of attempting to elude police in a vehicle, attempting to elude police on foot, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, DUII of a controlled substance and three counts of reckless driving.

