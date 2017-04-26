Heavy rainfall leads to raw sewage overflow in Gladstone - KPTV - FOX 12

Heavy rainfall leads to raw sewage overflow in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) -

Heavy rainfall has led to a discharge of raw sewage in Gladstone.

The city reports the waste water and storm water systems became overtaxed at around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The result was an overflow of raw sewage at the storm water outfall at the south end of Portland Avenue at West Clackamas Boulevard.

People are advised to avoid contact with the Clackamas River in the area for several days.

