‘Orange is the New Black’ author speaks with lawmakers about Oregon’s prisons

The author of a book that inspired the TV show "Orange is the New Black" joined lawmakers and formerly incarcerated women in Salem Wednesday morning to discuss changing the state's prison system.

Piper Kerman said the growing incarceration rate of women not only impacts communities but families, too.

Oregon lawmakers say the women's prison population in the state continues to grow and a new prison may be needed.

Kerman says Oregon should follow the example of other states.

“They all enacted sentencing reform, generally around their drug laws. They all developed robust substantive alternatives to incarceration in the communities, the counties, that were committing the most people into the state prison population,” she explained. “And they enacted some sort of parole reform, too.”

Kerman wrote her book after spending a year in a Connecticut prison.

