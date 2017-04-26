Coast Guard, FBI and local agencies hold training session at Port of Portland

A group of federal officials gathered at the Port of Portland Wednesday morning to hold a homeland security incident exercise.

Officials boarded ships and practiced events that would require a fast response by Coast Guard officials off the port.

Agents from the FBI, Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications, the Port of Portland, Portland Fire and Rescue and Multnomah County Sheriff's Office all gained experience in how to respond to a potential attack.

"We wanted to bring everybody together all the relevant agencies that would have jurisdiction in this type of event and make sure that we can deploy our field assets and get our unified command together,” Coast Guard Port Security Specialist Stuart Blanchette explained.

The exercises, which started at 8 a.m., will continue through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Coast Guard officials want to remind residents in the area that this is only an exercise and there is no immediate threat to the port.

