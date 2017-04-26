Police arrest two suspects after minor Woodburn crime spree

Two Woodburn men were arrested following a crime spree covering two different areas of the city earlier this month.

Officers with the Woodburn Police Department responded to reports of people breaking car windows in the 1000 block of Park Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on April 19.

The officers took two men into custody that had attempted to flee the scene and found a vehicle with a broken side window that had been stolen three hours earlier from the 900 block of North Cascade Drive.

Police said that inside the stolen vehicle were items matching the descriptions of things stolen from cars on the 1200 block of County Club Drive earlier that night. The department said the stolen items have since been returned to their owners.

"It's a good day when we can return residents' stolen items the day they were taken," Woodburn Police Chief Jim Ferraris said in a release. "Our officers did a good job of connecting the dots and taking these two individuals into custody. It is important for the public to remember to report any suspicious activity to police immediately."

The two suspects, 19-year-old Eduardo Alexis Garcia-Montes and 20-year-old Mauricio Garcia Montes, were arrested on a variety of charges including the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Both men were taken to Marion County Jail but have since been released.

