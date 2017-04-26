Police: Wanted man crashed two stolen vehicles in 20 minutes near Molalla

A wanted assault suspect crashed two stolen vehicles in the span of about 20 minutes near Molalla, according to police.

Investigators said a 1996 GMC Yukon was stolen out of Donald at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SUV then crashed on the 36000 block of South Sawtell Road outside of Molalla at 4:39 p.m.

Two men got out of the SUV and contacted someone nearby, asking for a ride into town.

Police said they were given a ride to a gas station and market on Main Street in Molalla, where one of the men stole a parked pickup.

The owner of the pickup was in the store and ran out to try and stop the theft. Police said a struggle ensued and the owner of the truck was dragged as the suspect drove off.

The victim then got into another car that was rear-ended by the suspect and they chased after the truck before being contacted by police. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area to search for the stolen truck.

Police said the suspect hit a power pole at Main Street and Fenton Avenue, shearing the pole at ground level causing the loss of power in the area.

At 5 p.m., a 911 caller reported being with someone from a crashed pickup in Beavercreek off Mint Lake Road.

Officers arrived and said they found 23-year-old Eric Scott Potter hiding in a yard. Police said Potter had warrants for felony assault and escape out of Washington.

He was arrested on additional charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, hit-and-run and second-degree assault.

Police said a person of interest in the case is 33-year-old Erik Ryan Dahl. He was in the first stolen vehicle that crashed, according to investigators, and he was last known to live in Tigard.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Molalla Police Department at 503-829-8817 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 503-655-8211.

The owner of the pickup has set up a GoFundMe page to help him pay for a new truck: www.gofundme.com/tc8yf6-help-replace-stolentotaled-truck

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.