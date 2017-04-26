Blazers owner Paul Allen to donate $30M to permanent housing for Seattle's homeless

Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist and Portland Trail Blazers owner Paul Allen will donate $30 million toward the development of a new housing facility for people who are homeless in Seattle.

The gift will help cover design and construction costs for Mercy Housing Northwest, a local nonprofit that will operate the facility.

The Seattle Times reports Mayor Ed Murray said Wednesday the city will put $5 million toward the project.

Paul Allen Family Foundation spokesman Paul Butler says the plan has been in the works since last year and that the facility will be geared toward homeless families.

He says it also will include an on-site service center for residents and the wider community.

The location and size of the project have yet to be determined.

Murray and King County Executive Dow Constantine declared states of emergency over homelessness in 2015.

