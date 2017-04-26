Rose Festival has 'no intention' of canceling events after decision on 82nd Ave. parade

Portland Rose Festival events will go on as planned following the decision by organizers of the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade to cancel their event this weekend, citing public safety concerns.

The 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade is a partner event of the Portland Rose Festival and the first sanctioned event of the year for the Rose Festival.

On Tuesday, the 82nd Avenue of Roses Business Associations released a statement saying, "threats of violence during the parade by multiple groups planning to demonstrate at the event" led to the decision to cancel Saturday's parade and carnival.

It would have been the 11th year for the annual event.

"The Portland Rose Festival Foundation respects this decision but has no intention of following suit," according to a statement from Rose Festival organizers Wednesday. "As always, the Rose Festival will work closely with city leaders, Portland police and other public agencies to ensure the comfort and safety of festival-goers and participants."

The Multnomah County Republican Party stated organizers of the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade received an email demanding the Republican group's registration be revoked or else a "riseup" group would send hundreds of people rushing into the parade to "drag and push those people out."

On Wednesday, Direct Action Alliance released a statement saying their group and those affiliated with the activist group "did not publish, produce or distribute the letter in question" and are not responsible for the cancellation of the 82nd Avenue parade.

Previously, Direct Action Alliance stated that "neo-Nazi and anti-immigrant hate groups" intended to march along with the Republican Party of Multnomah County at the 82nd Avenue parade. Direct Action Alliance stated its supporters had planned to "stand between them and those they wanted to intimidate" as part of a peaceful protest.

Traditional Rose Festival events begin Memorial Day weekend, with CityFair in downtown Portland and Fleet Week starting June 7. The Starlight Parade, Junior Parade and Grand Floral Parade will take place June 3, June 7 and June 10, respectively.

For a full list of events, go to rosefestival.org.

