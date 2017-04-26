Two Oregon schools are finalists in Vans Custom Culture shoe des - KPTV - FOX 12

Two Oregon schools are finalists in Vans Custom Culture shoe design contest

Sandy High School's entries in Vans Custom Culture shoe design competition. (Photo: Oregon Trail School District) Sandy High School's entries in Vans Custom Culture shoe design competition. (Photo: Oregon Trail School District)
Newberg High School's entries in Vans Custom Culture shoe design competition. (Photo: Vans) Newberg High School's entries in Vans Custom Culture shoe design competition. (Photo: Vans)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Sandy High School and Newberg High School are finalists in the Vans Custom Culture shoe design competition.

Vans announced the 50 finalists this week, with the two Oregon schools competing against eight other schools in the northwest region.

Eleven states qualified for the northwest region. Around 3,000 schools enter the contest each year.

Schools that register for the competition are sent four pairs of shoes and given four weeks to create four designs using the themes of sports, art, music and local flavor.

The top 50 are chosen by Vans and then the finalists are put to a public online vote.

The top five schools will receive $4,000 and a trip to Los Angeles for the awards ceremony in June.

The winning school will be awarded $50,000 for its art department.

People are allowed to vote once per day at customculture.vans.com.

