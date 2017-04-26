Wet spring brings challenges to Portland-area golf courses

The rain Portland has had this season is making it tough on golf courses all around the area, though some unstoppable golfers are determined to enjoy hitting the links no matter what.

Tom Kuhns was soaked and muddy but still having a great time at the Lake Oswego Municipal Golf Course Wednesday.

“It just started pouring right now, but otherwise it was just sort of misting all day, so it really wasn’t very bad until just a few minutes ago when I was putting away my clubs,” he said. “Now I got soaked.”

There aren’t a lot of golfing fans like Kuhns venturing out in the wet weather that has soaked the Portland area all year. In fact, the manager at the course said business is down quite a bit over this time last season.

While Mother Nature make keep golfers off the course, a lot of people waiting it out by hitting the driving range instead, though they are having to do things a little differently due to the weather.

A tractor would normally be out on the range picking up the balls, but now the players have to manually pick them up since the tractor would get stuck in the mud.

The golfers say they are making the best of it, though, and Kuhns says he doesn’t mind the rain. In fact, despite heavy downpours Wednesday, he said he had one of the best rounds he’s had all year.

“The fun thing about playing by yourself is you can take as many mulligans as you want and nobody cares!” he explained.

Managers at the golf course expect that once the sun does come back out the course is going to be flooded with golfers who can’t wait to hit the links.

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.