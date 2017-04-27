Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at passing cars in SW Portland

Portland police arrested a man who is accused of pointing a gun at passing cars in southwest Portland Wednesday night.

Police said at 6:22 p.m. they received reports of a man pointing a gun at passing cars in the area of Southwest Capitol Highway and Dickinson Street.

When police arrived to the area, gunfire was reported near the Capitol Hill Library with the suspect running towards Holly Farm State Park.

Officers responded to the park and found the suspect who was still armed with a gun.

Aaron Mathew Garcia, 26, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm in the city, criminal mischief in the second degree, and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Police said after the arrest, officers learned of two more shooting scenes nearby and damage to a portable toilet in Holly Farm State Park.

No victims were found, and police do not believe anyone was hit by gunfire.

