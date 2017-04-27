Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping girl in Milwaukie ar - KPTV - FOX 12

Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping girl in Milwaukie arrested in California

Posted: Updated:
Photos of Santiago Martinez-Flores released by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Photos of Santiago Martinez-Flores released by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) -

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted for sexually assaulting a sleeping 9-year-old girl in a Milwaukie-area apartment has been arrested in California.

CCSO said Santiago Martinez-Flores, 48, was arrested and taken into custody in southern California Wednesday night.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Team detectives identified Santiago Martinez-Flores through physical evidence as the suspected attacker at the Clackamas Trails Apartments in February.

Deputies said Martinez-Flores broke into the home on the 10400 block of Southeast Cook Court in the early morning hours of Feb. 26 and sexually assaulted a sleeping girl.

A sketch of the suspect was released on March 1.

CCSO said Martinez-Flores has a lengthy criminal record that dates back to 1994.

No other details about his arrest are available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.