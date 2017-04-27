Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping girl in Milwaukie arrested in California

Photos of Santiago Martinez-Flores released by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted for sexually assaulting a sleeping 9-year-old girl in a Milwaukie-area apartment has been arrested in California.

CCSO said Santiago Martinez-Flores, 48, was arrested and taken into custody in southern California Wednesday night.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Team detectives identified Santiago Martinez-Flores through physical evidence as the suspected attacker at the Clackamas Trails Apartments in February.

Deputies said Martinez-Flores broke into the home on the 10400 block of Southeast Cook Court in the early morning hours of Feb. 26 and sexually assaulted a sleeping girl.

A sketch of the suspect was released on March 1.

CCSO said Martinez-Flores has a lengthy criminal record that dates back to 1994.

*Breaking News* Santiago Martinez-Flores has been arrested in So. Cal. and is in custody. NFI at this time. Will know more in the a.m. pic.twitter.com/wRNUrxPRz5 — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) April 27, 2017

No other details about his arrest are available at this time.

