Swampy Portland fields turn into 'no playing zones' for outdoor sports

The almost 30 inches of rain Portland have received since January has made it nearly impossible for kids of all ages to practice outdoor sports, according to Portland Parks & Recreation.

Portland Parks & Recreation said fields have become too muddy from all the rain - the worst their workers have seen in at least 15 years.

Coaches said they have had to cancel practices and games, and are way behind schedule.

Derek Ranta, coach of the Sellwood Cheetahs little league team, said his girls are really feeling the frustration of not being able to get out and play.

“We’ve only had about two or three practices at this point," Coach Ranta said. “It's not really playable in most places so we spend a lot of time in the outfield but we get on it when we can.”

“Its been pretty annoying because it makes it so we have to cancel a lot of practices," Violet Maloney, a little league player said.

Portland Parks & Recreation dug a trench at Berkeley Park in southeast Portland. It is meant to help the field dry out. Instead of the water soaking up the soil, it drains off.

“We have our first game Monday, so we’re a little nervous about the fact that we haven’t had a chance to get out at all but we’ll make it work,” Coach Ranta said.

Portland Parks & Recreation want to remind all coaches to stay off the fields with their teams if there is standing water or if you're sinking about two inches into the soil.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.