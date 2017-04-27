Firearms stolen from gun shop in Gresham, suspect sought

Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a gun shop in Gresham late Wednesday night and stole several firearms.

Gresham police said they were called to the scene at Advanced Firearms Training at 1121 Northeast Division Street around 11:40 p.m.

The suspect had fled the area before police arrived. Officers say the burglar took seven firearms total: four revolvers, two semi-automatic handguns and one AR-15 assault rifle.

The shop was able to catch the gun thief on a surveillance camera. The footage shows the suspect is a light-skinned man who was wearing dark-colored clothing, a dark-colored mask over his face and a black baseball hat with a red bill. He was also carrying a backpack and holding a white smart phone.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Gresham police.

