Deputies use aircraft thermal imaging camera to track suspect in woods

Clackamas County deputies were recently able to catch a fleeing suspect thanks to thermal imaging technology attached to a plane.

On Jan. 30, Canby officers attempted to stop a driver suspected of DUII. The driver fled from police and after a short chase, the car was located near Aurora.

The driver was found with the car but the passenger, Kiel Robertson, fled on foot into the woods.

Robertson had a felony warrant out for his arrest for possession of methamphetamine. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office dispatched their Aviation Unit to assist in his capture.

The aircraft’s thermal imaging camera, operated by Deputy Ben Frazier, spotted Robertson hiding in the thick bushy terrain.

We recently used our plane's @flir camera to capture a fleeing suspect hiding in the woods. Here's the video. Stay for the punchline. pic.twitter.com/QBlb2Myyor — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) April 26, 2017

A K-9 deputy on the ground located Robertson and he was taken into custody.

Weeks later on March 4, Robertson was arrested again by Deputy Frazier after he tried to escape in a stolen vehicle near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Foster Road.

After being chased through several parking lots, Robertson crashed the car at Southeast 52nd Avenue and Foster Road and ran from the scene.

Deputy Frazier, with the help of a Portland K-9 officer, located him hiding in a nearby trash can and he surrendered without incident.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.