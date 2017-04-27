On the Go with Joe at Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Fes - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival

ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was on the Oregon Coast getting an inside look at the Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival.

For its 35th year, the festival will be drawing thousands of people to Astoria to eat some delicious seafood and drink some fantastic wine.

The event takes place April 28 through April 30. Learn more at AstoriaCrabFest.com

