Senators Merkley, Sanders roll out 100 percent clean energy plan

Courtesy: Facebook Courtesy: Facebook
WASHINGTON D.C. (KPTV) -

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders introduced new climate legislation Thursday designed to transition the U.S. to 100 percent clean and renewable energy by 2050.

The press conference was broadcasted via Merkley’s Facebook page. 

A spokesperson under Merkley said the “100 by 50” plan outlines a roadmap that would help the country eliminate the use of fossil fuels within the next 33 years.

Merkley and Sanders were joined by climate change specialists to discuss the effect of climate change and what steps can be taken to reduce its harmful effects. 

