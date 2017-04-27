Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, April 27

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, April 27:

The hit show “So You Think You Can Dance” has brought hundreds of talented dancers into the spotlight. But did you know there is a former contestant teaching people how to dance right here in Portland? Ballroom dancer Michael Petr is originally from the Czech Republic and has appeared on numerous dance shows spanning across the globe. He has also received awards for his dance teaching skills. He now teaches dances lessons to beginners and coaches dancers for professional competitions. To learn more about Petr, visit MichaelPetr.com.

