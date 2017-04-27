Portland rock climber creates allergen-free hand cream

If you are a rock climber, you know how raw your hands can get. Many climbers turn to hand cream to sooth their fingers, but what if you are allergic the cream’s ingredients?

Portland local Spencer Whitehead developed an allergen-free beeswax cream called SheaBee Hand Cream.

He said he was inspired to create product after multiple allergies prevented him from using common hand cream brands.

SheaBee Hand Cream is sold at World Foods. Whitehead will also be selling his cream Friday, April 28 at the Wichita Center’s Spring Bazaar in Milwaukie.

