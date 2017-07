The band is well known for songs like “She Will Be Loved,” “Love Somebody,” and “Sugar.”

Now Maroon 5 band members have their eyes set on some new music.

MORE spoke with band member PJ Morton about what the band has in store for their fans.

Morton will also be playing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival over the weekend.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.