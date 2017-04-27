Portland police open surveillance camera registry to voluntary submissions

For anyone with surveillance cameras, Portland police are now allowing volunteers to register their cameras with law enforcement.

The Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday that under the CrimeReports Camera Registration program, businesses and civilians in the city can voluntarily register their surveillance cameras with the agency.

Police said the open call is “a proactive approach to aid in public safety and criminal investigations.”

“Knowing ahead of time where cameras exist can save investigative time and resources when a crime occurs in your neighborhood and may help solve and prevent crime” police said in a press release Thursday.

The bureau cited similar programs in other cities as successful ways community members have helped identify suspects, recover stolen property and solve crimes.

Anyone who wants to register their surveillance camera can visit the program site.

A surveillance camera can be removed from the registry at any time and police will not have automatic access to any of the cameras or their livefeeds. Instead, Portland officers and detectives will know where volunteers’ cameras are located and may contact camera owners to request image access.

“Privacy is important to us and your information will not be shared with anyone outside law enforcement” police said about the registry.

