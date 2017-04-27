Oregon company issues recall of organic pesto over listeria concerns

A food company from Rogue River is recalling an organic pesto due to a potential listeria contamination.

Our Local Bounty is recalling containers of the Farming Fish brand Organic Basil Pesto with Watercress that were distributed to stores around Oregon.

The affected 8.5-ounce container has a UPC of 7 23175 33586 8 and was marked with a use-by date of April 30, 2017. Out of precaution, the company is also recalling packages with use-by dates of May 6, 2017, May 13, 2017, and May 20, 2017.

Company officials reported to the FDA that the recall came as a result of a routine sampling program.

“We take the safety of our products very seriously,” Olivia Hittner, co-owner of The Farming Fish, said in the recall notice. “Immediately after being notified of the potential health concern, we took action to identify the products implicated in the recall and we discontinued shipment of all affected product. We are working quickly with distributors and retailers to remove the product from shelves and eliminate any risk to consumers.”

According to the FDA, the potential contaminant, Listeria monocytogenes, can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people or those with compromised immune systems. There are also concerns for pregnant women as the organism can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Healthy individuals could still suffer from short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Customers who have purchased the product are urged not to consume any of it and should return the package to the store where they bought it for a full refund. The company added that customers can return any 8.5-ounce deli package of the pesto even if they are outside of the recall dates for a refund.

Any consumers with questions about the recall can contact The Farming Fish at 541-582-0415. The FDA also has more information available on the recall at FDA.gov.

