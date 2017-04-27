Police: I-5 traffic stop leads to 22 pounds of pot, 7 pounds coc - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: I-5 traffic stop leads to 22 pounds of pot, 7 pounds cocaine in S. Oregon

Posted: Updated:
Photos: Oregon State Police Photos: Oregon State Police
MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) -

A traffic stop in southern Oregon led to the discovery of 22 pounds of marijuana and nearly 7 pounds of cocaine in an SUV, according to police.

A trooper stopped a northbound 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 5 at Milepost 27 near Medford for a traffic violation.

Investigators said the trooper observed indications of criminal activity and received consent to search the vehicle.

The search led to the discovery of the drugs, as well as more than $6,700 in cash, in the luggage area of the SUV.

The driver, Carlos Zavala Flores, 38, of Alaska, and the passenger, Jorge Armando Lopez-Villareal, 27, of California, were arrested on charges of possession, delivery and manufacturing of cocaine and import-export of marijuana.

RELATED:
Slideshow: Evidence photos from local law enforcement
Mug shots: People in the news for the wrong reasons

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.