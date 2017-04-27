Police: I-5 traffic stop leads to 22 pounds of pot, 7 pounds cocaine in S. Oregon

A traffic stop in southern Oregon led to the discovery of 22 pounds of marijuana and nearly 7 pounds of cocaine in an SUV, according to police.

A trooper stopped a northbound 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 5 at Milepost 27 near Medford for a traffic violation.

Investigators said the trooper observed indications of criminal activity and received consent to search the vehicle.

The search led to the discovery of the drugs, as well as more than $6,700 in cash, in the luggage area of the SUV.

The driver, Carlos Zavala Flores, 38, of Alaska, and the passenger, Jorge Armando Lopez-Villareal, 27, of California, were arrested on charges of possession, delivery and manufacturing of cocaine and import-export of marijuana.

