Man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for shooting at ex-girlfriend in SE Portland

A 19-year-old was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for shooting at his ex-girlfriend and another woman in southeast Portland last year.

McKeever Watkins Thompson pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of first-degree attempted assault-domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon.

He initially faced charges of attempted murder.

Thompson and a 16-year-old suspect were arrested in September 2016.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Southeast 143rd Avenue and found evidence of gunfire. Two women said they had been shot at, but they were not injured.

Prosecutors said the victims were Thompson's ex-girlfriend and her friend.

Gang Enforcement Team detectives identified Thompson as a suspect and he was arrested the following day at a home on the 8300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Court documents state several guns were found hidden on the property, along with live ammunition that had been flushed down the toilet and matched the spent casings at the crime scene.

Thompson was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison Thursday. The 16-year-old who was arrested pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful use of a weapon this month and was sentenced to two years behind bars.

