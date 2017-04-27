Car wash burglary suspect indicted for Oregon City credit union robbery

A man accused of twice breaking into the Oregon City Car Wash has been federally indicted for robbing an Oregon City credit union, according to police.

William Kelly III, 23, was identified as the suspect in the robbery of the OnPoint Community Credit Union on the 19700 block of South Highway 213 on March 21. He was indicted on bank robbery charges Wednesday.

Kelly was already in the Clackamas County Jail on burglary and theft charges.

Police said Kelly forced his way into the Oregon City Car Wash on the 2200 block of Beavercreek Road on March 11, opened a safe and got away with cash.

Investigators said he once again broke into the business after hours on March 18, but he was unable to steal anything the second time.

He was arrested in connection with the car wash burglaries last week.

