Wheeler moves control of all city departments and bureaus to mayor’s office

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Thursday that his office was taking over the management of all city departments and bureaus.

The expected move comes as the mayor is set to release his new city budget proposal next week.

In his executive order, Wheeler said that City Council members will retain their liaison responsibilities and that bureau assignment and responsibilities would be reassigned following the passage of the city budget.

