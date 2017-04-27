Vet: Most of the 42 cats found with woman arrested in Warrenton - KPTV - FOX 12

Vet: Most of the 42 cats found with woman arrested in Warrenton to be euthanized

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
WARRENTON, OR (AP) -

Court documents claim a woman who had been arrested last week for hoarding 42 cats in a car might have known the animals were sick.

The Daily Astorian reports 58-year-old Kathryn Anne St. Clare pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 40 counts of animal neglect and one count of first-degree animal abuse.

A police officer had found her and her car in a parking lot April 17. She had two warrants for her arrest out of Washington for 10 counts each of animal cruelty.

Officers found one of the 42 felines to be dead. Another cat has since been euthanized and two litters of kittens have been born since the arrest.

Bayshore Animal Hospital Director Brad Pope says most of the cats are going to have to be euthanized.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.