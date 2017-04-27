Washington man dies, woman seriously injured in I-84 crash in Union County

A Washington man died and a woman was seriously injured in an Interstate 84 crash in Union County.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 277 about 14 miles east of La Grande at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said Richard Arnold Cochrane, 77, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 west on I-84 when he crashed through a guardrail into the median.

Investigators said it's not clear what caused Cochrane to crash the truck.

The truck overturned and Cochrane was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joanne Kay Cochrane, 73, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

One eastbound and one westbound lane were shut down for three hours following the crash.

