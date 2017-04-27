Annual 'Better Naito' project closes one lane of road for safe waterfront space

The annual "Better Naito" project is underway, closing one lane of Naito Parkway to provide a safe space along Waterfront Park.

Better Naito has been run by volunteers from Better Block PDX the last two years. In November 2016, the Portland City Council unanimously voted to make it an official city program.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation was directed to implement it and funds were provided to sustain the project for five summers.

Through Sept. 30, white plastic posts will convert one northbound lane of Naito Parkway to an open space for the public to "walk and bike and roll safely" to festivals and community events at Waterfront Park, according to PBOT.

The posts are installed on Naito Parkway from Southwest Main Street to Northwest Couch Street.

Fixing Our Streets funding also went toward installing a new pedestrian signal at Naito Parkway and Main Street and updating the traffic signal at Northwest Davis Street to reduce conflicts at the Steel Bridge ramp by including a right turn signal and a bike signal.

White plastic posts were also installed to the north of the Better Naito project between Davis Street and Ironside Terrace to better delineate the existing bike lanes.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation reports that the waterfront sees an additional 15,000 people per day during the peak season between April and November.

Better Naito started in 2015 as a two-week pilot project of Better Block PDX, Portland State University and a number of community partners.

Feedback on the project can be submitted at 503-823-4321 or NaitoParkway@PortlandOregon.gov.

