Sheriff: Pair with warrants caught after crashing into truck; Clark Co. deputy fired shot

A man and a woman with felony warrants were arrested after attempting to hit a deputy with their car and eventually crashing into the back of a flatbed truck, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy spotted a suspicious car with two people inside along the East Fork of the Lewis River on the 33800 block of Northeast Sunset Falls Road at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The deputy approached the car, but said the driver started the engine and ignored the deputy's commands.

Investigators said the driver attempted to hit the deputy and the deputy fired one shot from his service handgun. The driver sped off east toward the Sunset Falls campground.

Additional deputies responded to the scene to search for the suspects.

About 90 minutes later, the car was spotted driving back westbound on Sunset Falls Road.

Deputies said the driver crashed into the back of a westbound flatbed truck.

The suspects were then pinned in with a sheriff's office patrol vehicle.

The man and woman in the car were taken into custody. Their names have not been released.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating this case.

The deputy who fired a shot will be placed on paid critical incident leave, a standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

