Suspect in sexual assault of sleeping Milwaukie girl arrested at Mexico border

Photos of Santiago Martinez-Flores released by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

The man accused of sexually assaulting a girl sleeping in a Milwaukie-area apartment was arrested at the California-Mexico border.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday night that Santiago Martinez-Flores had been caught in southern California.

He was identified this week as the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred early in the morning of Feb. 26 at the Clackamas Trails Apartments.

Investigators said he broke into the home on Southeast Cook Court and sexually assaulted a sleeping 9-year-old girl.

Deputies released additional information Thursday about his arrest.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers detained Martinez-Flores at the border about 15 miles out of San Diego on Wednesday.

He was arrested on the warrant out of Clackamas County and booked into the San Diego County Jail.

A photo of Martinez-Flores taken after he was detained was released Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's office detective will travel to San Diego to interview Martinez-Flores. The extradition process to bring Martinez-Flores back to Oregon is underway, according to deputies.

Detectives said Martinez-Flores has a long criminal history dating back to 1994. He was deported to Mexico in March 2001 after serving two years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

