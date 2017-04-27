Police: Man attacked, attempted to kidnap woman walking in Hillsboro

A man attacked and attempted to kidnap a woman who was walking home from work in Hillsboro on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Investigators said the 20-year-old woman was walking on Trailwalk Drive at 2:33 p.m. when she passed a man standing near a pickup.

Shortly after passing him, police said the woman was grabbed from behind, thrown to the ground and assaulted.

Detectives said the attack left significant injuries to her face.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Zoller, 39, of Hillsboro, told the woman to get into his truck, according to investigators.

The woman fought back and screamed. Police said Zoller released her and drove away.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the truck and its license plate. The registered owner was identified as Zoller, who lives in Hillsboro.

Zoller was found at his home. Police said he had injuries to his knuckles and blood on his hands.

Zoller was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. He was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree kidnapping. He is due back in court May 4.

