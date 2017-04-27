Thieves steal trailer, $8,000 in equipment from landscaper

A local landscaper is just scraping by after his trailer was stolen this week with $8,000 worth of tools and equipment inside.

Gary Klier said the really frustrating thing about the crime is that this time of year is just the start of the busy season for landscapers, but now he can barely work.

Klier’s 6-foot by 12-foot landscaping trailer was stolen from Southeast Con Battin Road in Happy Valley Monday. He showed up around 6:30 a.m. to pick it up, but it was gone.

He said surveillance video shows two or three men stealing it around 5:30 a.m., and now he’s working with TriMet officials to see if other cameras at a nearby park-and-ride lot picked up any images that can help with the investigation.

In the meantime, Klier is out around $8,000 worth of lawnmowers, blowers, weed whackers and other tools, all items he depends on for his livelihood.

“I’m very frustrated. It’s been a very hectic week trying to get things put together and keep my business going,” he said. “And of course all that heavy rain didn’t make the situation any easier for me.”

Anyone that recognizes the trailer or thinks they know where it could be is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

