Caught on camera: Thieves steal ATM from SE Portland deli

Two people dressed in black and wearing hoods broke into Sadie Mae’s Deli in southeast Portland and stole an ATM.

Surveillance video shows the two thieves throwing a cinder block through a front glass door, running inside and going right for the small cash machine.

They knocked it over and pushed it out the front doors as security alarms went off.

Owner Paul Meno thinks the suspects must have been in the deli several times before because they knew exactly where they were going. For him, that’s the most upsetting part.



“They either cased the place or it’s one of our customers – one of the two,” said Meno. “I just hope maybe that whoever views the video may know who they are and we can catch them.”



Meno believes there was close to $2,000 in the ATM.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland police.



