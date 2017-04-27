Caught on camera: Thieves steal ATM from SE Portland deli - KPTV - FOX 12

Caught on camera: Thieves steal ATM from SE Portland deli

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance image of ATM theft at Sadie Mae's in southeast Portland. (KPTV) Surveillance image of ATM theft at Sadie Mae's in southeast Portland. (KPTV)
Broken front doors at Sadie Mae's. (KPTV) Broken front doors at Sadie Mae's. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Two people dressed in black and wearing hoods broke into Sadie Mae’s Deli in southeast Portland and stole an ATM.

Surveillance video shows the two thieves throwing a cinder block through a front glass door, running inside and going right for the small cash machine.

They knocked it over and pushed it out the front doors as security alarms went off.

Owner Paul Meno thinks the suspects must have been in the deli several times before because they knew exactly where they were going. For him, that’s the most upsetting part.
 
“They either cased the place or it’s one of our customers – one of the two,” said Meno. “I just hope maybe that whoever views the video may know who they are and we can catch them.”
 
Meno believes there was close to $2,000 in the ATM.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland police. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.