Officers, citizens honored at Police Service Awards in Beaverton

The Beaverton Police Department celebrated both officers and citizens for service to the community, and in some cases, it was life saving.

The BPD's 2017 Police Service Awards and Recognition Ceremony were held Thursday night at the Southwest Bible Church.

At the ceremony, two citizens were honored. One of them for saving a missing man.

Cody Kahler was riding his dirt bike down a rural road in Washington County and he found the missing man, Farid Nawas, laying on the ground in need of help.

Kahler then rode his bike five miles to get help and eventually saved Nawas' life.

Sophia Adams, who was also honored, was the neighbor of a mother who had both of her children killed by her husband. Adams did not know the victim but opened up her apartment for her and stayed with her until that woman's family flew in from Hawaii.

Several officers were also honored at the ceremony.

FOX 12 spoke with Officer Jeremy Shaw who was honored for saving a woman's life using CPR.

"I received a lifesaving award. I had the opportunity to help a citizen in need," said Officer Shaw. "Whats going through your head is just not really cop stuff you switch off when somebody's in need of medical care. The most important thing to me is the effect that we have on our community and being able to really impact their life."

