Bicyclist says he was assaulted by an Uber driver in SE Portland

A Portland man said an Uber driver attacked him after he tried telling him to slow down early Thursday morning.

Paul Jeffries of Southeast Portland said he was riding his bike near Southeast 34th and Salmon when a driver with an Uber sticker came speeding by him.

"I think he was going 40, this is a 20 mile an hour street," Jeffries said. "So I yelled out, as I do, 'Hey slow down,' and I may have said a few extra words, the car stops and I'm like great I get to tell him why, what he was doing was irresponsible."

Jeffries' eagerness to give the driver a piece of his mind quickly turned on him. He said the driver got out, pinned him against a car and starting punching him in the face and head.

Shortly after, the driver took off.

"I was so stunned. I couldn't fight back, couldn't do anything," said Jeffries. "You don't drive like a maniac on a neighborhood street, and a grown man punching somebody, you're supposed to work that out in school yards when you're a kid."

Jeffries said he immediately called 911.

According to Jeffries, doctors said he has a concussion and cannot go back to work indefinitely.

"If someone does something stupid I'm gonna call them out, absolutely," Jeffries said.

Police are investigating the case.

Fox 12 reached out to Uber who said they need to do some investigating of their own.

