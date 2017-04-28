Woman escapes attacker in Hillsboro: 'I just wasn’t ready to leave yet'

A 20-year-old woman is left with two black eyes and a swollen face after she was brutally attacked by a stranger in Hillsboro Wednesday afternoon.

Abby Downing says she was walking on Trailwalk Drive on her way home from work Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. when she passed a man standing near a truck.

Downing says she made eye-contact and nodded to the man, and then the next thing she knew he had her on the ground, dragging her by her hair.

"He was punching me so much, I had so much blood on my face and in my eyes, I couldn't see anything," said Downing. "All I could feel was warm blood seeping from my nose."

Downing says she took at least 10 hits to her face, but says she's thankful she didn't pass out.

"He opened the back door of his pickup and dragged me by the hair. I knew if I got in the back door, I knew nobody would ever hear from me again, and I couldn't handle that," said Downing.

Screaming and running, Downing says that's what saved her life.

"I've taken self-defense training thanks to my mom. I remembered that I needed to be super loud, make a big commotion," said Downing.

And it worked, Downing's screams drew attention and that's when she says he finally let go. Downing ran until she reached her apartment and then called 911.

Downing's attacker was later identified as 39-year-old Aaron Zoller.

Zoller was found at his home. Police said he had injuries to his knuckles and blood on his hands.

"There's definitely something that's hurting inside him that made him want to hurt me. So he needs to get that fixed before he can move on, that's what I wish for him, I hope he gets some help," Downing said.

Zoller is now facing charges of first-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault.

