Crews battle early-morning house fire in E. Portland

Portland firefighters were quickly able to knock out a house fire that sparked early Friday morning along East Burnside Street.

Portland Fire & Rescue said crews were called to the home in the 8300 block of East Burnside just after 2 a.m. on the report of a porch fire.

Crews said they arrived to find large flames coming from the back corner of the house.

Crews were able to extinguish it within minutes.

Witnesses reported seeing all residents escape the fire safely. This was later confirmed by firefighters after a search of the home.

Firefighters said they found security bars on the windows of the home. Crews said these bars can pose a danger for firefighters and residents attempting to rescue or escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

