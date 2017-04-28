Police increase security at Oregon City HS after arresting student for threatening school shooting

Oregon City police said there will be increased security at Oregon City High School Friday after a student was arrested for allegedly threatening a school shooting earlier in the week.

The Oregon City Police Department said they arrested a student Wednesday who they claimed was making a threat of a shooting.

After the arrest, police followed up on rumors that the student’s friends were going to carry out the threat instead.

After investigations and student interviews, police said they could not determine if the threat was valid.

In a letter to parents, Oregon City High School's principal Tom Lovell said they take shooting threats very seriously.

"At this time, we believe this is no more than a bad rumor gone viral," said Lovell.

Lovell said school officials will be asking students to leave their backpacks and bags in their lockers during Friday's scheduled prom assembly.

As a precaution, additional police officers will be present at the school Friday.

Oregon City High School is set to start at its normal time of 7:40 a.m.

