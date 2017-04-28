Downtown MAX riders to face service disruptions during 3-week improvement project

MAX riders may soon experience service delays and disruptions as TriMet prepares to begin a multi-week improvement project on Sunday, April 30.

TriMet officials said the improvements will take place along Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest Yamhill Street between 11th and 1st Avenues.

The Morrison-Yamhill project is scheduled to take three weeks and aims to help create a smoother, quieter ride for TriMet users.

Officials said all MAX lines will be adjusted from Sunday, April 30 to Saturday, May 20. They added Portland Street car lines will be disrupted along Southwest 10th and 1st Avenues until May 13.

Lines are expected to run on a reduced frequency and special schedules, according to TriMet. Riders should expect crowded trains and should plan at least 30 to 45 minutes of extra time for their trips.

Here is a list of MAX disruptions:

Only MAX Blue Line will be running between Hillsboro and Providence Park.

MAX Blue and Red lines will be detoured to run on 5th and 6th Avenues in downtown Portland.

MAX Green Line will only run between Rose Quarter and Clackamas Town Center.

All riders traveling through downtown will need to use shuttle buses, either between 5th/6th Avenues and Providence Park or between Rose Quarter and Providence Park.

For more information, visit TriMet.org.

