Retired hairstylist gives back with free haircuts through Hands of Favor

For those individuals struggling through hardship, a simple haircut can mean all the difference.

That is the essence behind the Vancouver nonprofit organization Hands of Favor. The organization provides free professional haircuts and grooming services to community members in need.

The group is comprised of volunteer hairstylists dedicated to helping at-risk women, children, homeless and veterans feel good about their appearance.

Retired professional stylist and founding member Derek Thompson said Hands of Favor began with a few free haircuts at The Salvation Army. Now, the nonprofit has grown to more than 100 volunteers.

“A haircut is more than just a haircut,” said Thompson. “It’s a building of a relationship.”

Client Sheri Mitchell spends much of her time in a night shelter and believes the free trim helps her feel strong and confident.

“It makes you feel just a lot better,” Mitchell said. “I think it’s just marvelous.”

Thompson was recently presented with the FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers Be The Change Award, an award that puts the spotlight on those who make a difference in their community.

But to Thompson, helping people look and feel beautiful is its own reward.

"This is what I'll do until these arms can't do it anymore."

To learn more about the Hands of Favor, visit HandsofFavor.org.

