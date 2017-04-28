Retired hairstylist gives back with free haircuts through Hands of Favor

A woman’s wedding day can easily be the most important day of her life. For that reason, a Portland woman is making it a little easier for brides to shop for their wedding dresses.More >
Salem pastor Marcia Mattoso knows what it’s like to have nothing. Now, she has made it her life’s mission to help those in need.More >
When Lenore Thawley lost her 3-year-old son Hunter Zen to leukemia, she said it was the darkest moment of her life. But from the depths of her grief came a new mission – to help children suffering from cancer.More >
Eight-year-old Ella Osborne has never let anything stop her, not even the visual impairment she has had since she was a baby. Now the Beaverton girl is doing her part to help kids with eyesight problems just like her own.More >
For those individuals struggling through hardship, a simple haircut can mean all the difference.More >
While most teenage girls across the metro get to experience the fun of choosing a prom dress, other may not get to enjoy that right of passage, something a daughter and mother are working to change.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient, Jill Hertel of Forest Grove Unified Sports.More >
Take a drive into Portland and it doesn't take long to notice the city's heartbreaking homeless problem, but one local man is working to change the landscape of life on the streets.More >
Marilyn Hassmann is no stranger to meeting needs. Marilyn created Caring Closet, a program that provides clothes, shoes and hygiene products to students, and also often to their siblings.More >
FOX 12 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are happy to announce this month’s “Be the Change” recipient Quimby Lombardozzi of ResQ Animal Massage.More >
At about 10:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a man shot near Southeast 87th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. That’s where police said officers found the man dead.More >
Sergio Jose Martinez, 31, was arrested Monday night on charges including robbery, burglary, kidnapping and sex abuse involving two victims.More >
Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.More >
A woman and two young children were hit by a car and seriously injured in a Safeway parking lot in Vancouver.More >
Investigators said a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on Highway 20 when the driver drifted across the centerline and into the path of an eastbound Kawasaki motorcycle.More >
A Gresham woman said a man broke into her house in the middle of the day.More >
Europe's budget airline EasyJet flew into a storm Sunday after it emerged a member of the ground staff at Nice airport in France had punched once of its passengers in the face while he was holding a baby.More >
The Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit arrested 17 men in an undercover operation.More >
Do you have a spare $900,000? Well, if so you could be the next owner of Nevada’s Clown Motel, a hotel that’s been in the making for 20 years.More >
More than 22,000 fans were evacuated after a fire erupted on stage at the Tomorrowland music festival in Spain, authorities said.More >
