On the Go with Joe at Oregon Ag Fest

Joe V. was in Salem hanging out with some local animals and kids at the Oregon Ag Fest.

For 30 years, the Oregon Ag Fest has strived to teach young kids and their families about farm life and the animals and crops raised on local farms.

The event takes place April 29 and April 30 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Children ages 12 and under get free admission. Learn more at ORAgFest.com.

A post shared by Joe Vithayathil (@joevfox12) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.