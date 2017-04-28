On the Go with Joe at Oregon Ag Fest - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Oregon Ag Fest

Joe V. was in Salem hanging out with some local animals and kids at the Oregon Ag Fest.

For 30 years, the Oregon Ag Fest has strived to teach young kids and their families about farm life and the animals and crops raised on local farms.

The event takes place April 29 and April 30 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Children ages 12 and under get free admission. Learn more at ORAgFest.com.

