Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Friday, April 28

Actor and comedian Tom Green is known his unique brand of comedy. He rose to fame with “The Tom Green Show” on MTV in the 1990s and went to appear in several films. Now he is getting back to his stand-up comedy roots with an international tour. Green spoke to MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich about his success and what fans can expect on the tour. Green will be performing at the Helium Comedy Club Friday and Saturday night. Get tickets at Portland.HeliumComedy.com. Learn more about Tom Green at TomGreen.com.

Two Portland restaurant moguls are cooking up a grim new project. Jessica and Aaron Grimmer, the couple behind hotspots Barlow and The Picnic House, are starring in a web series called “Last Meal.” The show follows the story of the son of the recently retired Grim Reaper. It is time for the son to take over the family business, but instead of killing people he invites them to a dinner party for their last meal. You can watch all six episodes online at Vimeo.com/LastMealSeries.

