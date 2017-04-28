Funnyman Tom Green talks international stand-up comedy tour - KPTV - FOX 12


Funnyman Tom Green talks international stand-up comedy tour

Actor and comedian Tom Green is known for his unique brand of comedy. He rose to fame with “The Tom Green Show” on MTV in the 1990s and went to appear in several films.

Now he is getting back to his stand-up comedy roots with an international tour.

Green spoke to MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich about his success and what fans can expect from the tour.

Green will be performing at the Helium Comedy Club Friday and Saturday night. Get tickets at Portland.HeliumComedy.com. Learn more about Tom Green at TomGreen.com.

